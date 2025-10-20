Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

CGMM stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.11 million and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.80.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.