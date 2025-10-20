Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,824 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 307.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

