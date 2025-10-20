Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

