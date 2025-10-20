Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

