Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,339.81.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,199.36 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $736.23 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,179.41. The stock has a market cap of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

