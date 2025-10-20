Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Trimble by 592.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 153.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.65. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $18,677,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

