Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.02. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

