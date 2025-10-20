Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

SYK opened at $374.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.