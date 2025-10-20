Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 240,275 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 5.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $118,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $138.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $140.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.