Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $404,288,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 433.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after buying an additional 504,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $395.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $434.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.43 and a 200 day moving average of $362.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $446.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.