Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF $ZAP

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Separately, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,578,000.

NASDAQ:ZAP opened at $30.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 million and a PE ratio of -307.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -370.00%.

The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies.

