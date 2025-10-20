Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF $ZAP

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Separately, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,578,000.
Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZAP opened at $30.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 million and a PE ratio of -307.40.
Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X U.S. Electrification ETF
The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Electrification ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.