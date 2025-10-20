Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Silvaco Group, Inc. $SVCO

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Silvaco Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,623,000. Samjo Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 665,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Silvaco Group

In related news, Director Anthony K.K. Ngai acquired 5,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,608.10. This represents a 7.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Zegarelli acquired 5,100 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,493 shares in the company, valued at $42,719.79. This represents a 150.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $5.57 on Monday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SVCO

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.