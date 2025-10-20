Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Shares in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,596,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after buying an additional 378,163 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 175.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 388,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 519,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $26.35 on Monday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

