Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 2,080 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.54.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

