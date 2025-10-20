Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.31.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

GE opened at $300.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day moving average is $251.22. The stock has a market cap of $318.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.