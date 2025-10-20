Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Progressive by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,778 shares of company stock worth $31,683,756. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $225.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.46.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

