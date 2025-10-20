Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.9% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.3% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,372 shares of company stock valued at $55,110,740 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $253.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $257.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

