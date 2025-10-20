Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 14,323 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632.3% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.