Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,414.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 242,666 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO opened at $120.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

