Balboa Wealth Partners Has $4.78 Million Stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF $MAXJ

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 8,464.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the first quarter worth $888,000.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAXJ opened at $28.07 on Monday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.