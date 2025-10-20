Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFLR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFLR opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

