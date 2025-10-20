Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,203 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 73.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $526,081,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 983,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,680,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $166.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $175.43. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

