Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 142.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 351.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at $76,648,670.33. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,092,997 shares of company stock worth $192,231,120. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $159.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.