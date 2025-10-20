Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

