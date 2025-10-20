Apple Inc. $AAPL is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Rolek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.91. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

