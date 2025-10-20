Aon plc $AON Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,382,000 after buying an additional 258,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after buying an additional 469,238 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 318.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after buying an additional 2,288,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,053,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,163,000 after buying an additional 131,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE AON opened at $346.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.97. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.