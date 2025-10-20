Ambev S.A. $ABEV Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Ambev Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 660.0%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

