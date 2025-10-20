Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 777 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 88,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTGS opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

