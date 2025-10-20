Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,053,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,778,000 after acquiring an additional 624,268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,017,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $356,667.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,660.32. This trade represents a 69.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 244,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,491.40. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,925. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIBK

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.