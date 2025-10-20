Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $253.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $257.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,372 shares of company stock worth $55,110,740 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.