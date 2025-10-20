Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 32.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.37.

Datadog Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $152.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.78, a PEG ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $10,551,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $88,014,737.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock valued at $202,904,731. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

