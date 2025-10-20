Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 5,952 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 163.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 171.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $21,208,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 77.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $202.01 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.63.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,250 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

