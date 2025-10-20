Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 95,633 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,633 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Elastic were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $691,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Elastic by 21.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Elastic from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,409.84. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $1,768,334.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 457,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,213,137.68. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

