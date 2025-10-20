Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191,723 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,840,000 after acquiring an additional 443,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 750,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 66,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,982,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $177.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.98 and a 200-day moving average of $176.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Insider Activity

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.