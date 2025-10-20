Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672,482 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $22,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 444,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 211.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

