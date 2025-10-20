Alexis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Alexis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.