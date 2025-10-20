Alexis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF $LEXI

Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,832,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,602 shares during the quarter. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up 39.4% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alexis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $91,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LEXI opened at $35.07 on Monday. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.
Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Profile
