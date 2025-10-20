Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.63 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.