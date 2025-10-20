Alaska Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.1081 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.