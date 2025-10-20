Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of UNP opened at $225.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.