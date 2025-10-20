Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 14 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,614.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,533.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,689.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

