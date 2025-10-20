Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Accenture by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $238.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

