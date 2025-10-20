Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Accenture by 62.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Accenture by 18.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $238.46 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average of $278.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

