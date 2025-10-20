409 Shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.15.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $594.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $592.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.35. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

