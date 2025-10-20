2,973 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Acquired by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.84.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

