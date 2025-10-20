1,439 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $157.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

