115,042 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,742,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Raymond James Financial lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total transaction of $7,000,070.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares in the company, valued at $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $2,276,152.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,047.38. This represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AIT stock opened at $247.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

