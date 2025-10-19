Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 172,878,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 113,605,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
