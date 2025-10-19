Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $215.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

