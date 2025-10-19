William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 185,341 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,341 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Banc of California worth $31,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Banc of California by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,771,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 752,239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 22.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 111.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 93,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,575,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,874,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.68. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.66 million during the quarter. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,305.96. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.